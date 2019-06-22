Be ready to go fishing w/ this $11.50 Flambeau Outdoors 3-Tray Tackle Box

Amazon offers the Flambeau Outdoors Classic 3-Tray Tackle Box in Red/Gray for $11.44 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart with in-store pickup where available. You’ll find it for closer to $20 at Dick’s Sporting Goods. It had been going up and down in price at Amazon before dropping to an all-time low there. You’ll be as organized as possible on your next fishing trip with this tackle box. It has eight tray compartments plus six removable dividers. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need some floaters? With your savings, you can grab a 12-pack of Eagle Claw Snap-On Floats for $5. Choose from two color schemes. Each pack includes three different sizes. Alternatively, you can save even more with a 10-pack of South Bend Fluorescent Push Button Floats at $3. These also come in assorted sizes.

Flambeau Outdoors Classic 3-Tray Tackle Box:

Flip-top lid accessory compartment

Increased base storage Volume

Drawtite latch

Tip-guard Tray supports

