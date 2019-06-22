Beach Camera via eBay Daily Deals is offering the LG 55-inch E8 4K HDR OLED TV (OLED55E8PUA) on sale for $999 shipped. Note: The discount is reflected after you add the item to your cart. Currently listed at Amazon for $2,497, this beats the all-time low there by $1,100 and is the best available. It’s rare we see OLED TVs down this low, so if you’ve been wanting to upgrade to a more premium home theater experience, now’s your chance. OLED is a much different technology than LED, as it can turn off individual pixels instead of having to leave an entire backlight on for a TV, rendering you more accurate colors and deeper blacks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also noticed that Walmart is offering the Hisense 60-inch 4K Roku Smart UHDTV for $329.99 shipped. It normally goes for $500 at Walmart, and the last time we saw a similar Hisense TV at a discount was Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale which had a 65-inch down to $400. This Hisense TV is a great upgrade to any living room or office, giving you a large 65-inch viewing area with Roku’s smart TV platform built-in. That means you can easily stream Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime (and more) without having to purchase a separate streaming box. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

And if you’re wanting something a bit smaller and even more budget-friendly, check out the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $299.99 shipped at Walmart or Best Buy. For comparison, it has a list price of $360 and this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on it. Sporting built-in Roku like the above Hisense, but helps you save a few extra bucks if you’re looking for the most budget-friendly upgrade possible. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More of an Amazon fan? Toshiba just launched some new Amazon Fire TV Editions with Dolby Vision HDR that would be a great upgrade to any living room with prices starting at just $320. Want to learn more? Check out our announcement coverage for all the details.

LG E8 OLED TV features:

LG OLED TV with AI (Artificial Intelligence) ThinQ has the Google Assistant built in, so you can control compatible smart home devices using just your voice through the LG Magic Remote

The α9 Intelligent Processor inside the LG OLED TV with AI ThinQ is the most powerful ever from LG

Pixel Level Dimming enables each of the 8.3 million individually lit pixels of the LG OLED TV with AI ThinQ to brighten, dim or power off completely

4K Cinema HDR on LG OLED TV with AI ThinQ features comprehensive support of major high dynamic range formats including Dolby Vision, as well as HDR10 and HLG

Dolby Atmos is the same audio technology developed for state-of-the-art cinemas, with immersive sound that appears to come from everywhere, putting you in the middle of all the excitement.

