Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Anniversary Collection hits $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Anniversary Collection for $35.05 shipped. It normally goes for $50 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a true Marvel fan, then you know this is a must-have collection. This boxset includes twelve paperback middle-grade novel retellings spanning all three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Looking for more reading material? Save up to 67% on select digital Marvel Critics’ Choice graphic novels from $1. Or, you could join ComiXology’s Unlimited service to have a never-ending stream of Marvel or DC titles at your fingertips.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years:

Phase One: Iron Man

Phase One: The Incredible Hulk

Phase One: Thor

Phase One: Captain America: The First Avenger

Phase One: Marvel’s The Avengers

Phase Two: Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Phase Two: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Phase Two: Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron

Phase Two: Marvel’s Ant-Man

Phase Three: Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War

Phase Three: Marvel’s Doctor Strange

Phase Three: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

