Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Anniversary Collection hits $35 (Reg. $50)

- Jun. 22nd 2019 11:05 am ET

Amazon is offering Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Anniversary Collection for $35.05 shipped. It normally goes for $50 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a true Marvel fan, then you know this is a must-have collection. This boxset includes twelve paperback middle-grade novel retellings spanning all three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for more reading material? Save up to 67% on select digital Marvel Critics’ Choice graphic novels from $1. Or, you could join ComiXology’s Unlimited service to have a never-ending stream of Marvel or DC titles at your fingertips.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years:

  • Phase One: Iron Man
  • Phase One: The Incredible Hulk
  • Phase One: Thor
  • Phase One: Captain America: The First Avenger
  • Phase One: Marvel’s The Avengers
  • Phase Two: Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  • Phase Two: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Phase Two: Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron
  • Phase Two: Marvel’s Ant-Man
  • Phase Three: Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War
  • Phase Three: Marvel’s Doctor Strange
  • Phase Three: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

