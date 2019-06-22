Upgrade your kitchen or bathroom w/ Mother of Pearl tile from $52, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Art3d (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Mother of Pearl Wall Tile from $52 shipped. Our favorite is the White Mother of Pearl Shell Mosaic Tile at $56.99, which normally goes for $90. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These tiles are a great way to upgrade any kitchen or bathroom area, especially the non-grout options. Since Mother of Pearl is natural, you’ll find varying hues and colors in the tile, giving it a unique and one-off look. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Be sure to pick up this two pack of sponges so you can clean the tile after installing. It’s a great way to make sure you get all of the mortar removed from the face of the tile and have a nice and clean look when it’s all said and done.

White Mother of Pearl Shell Mosaic Tile features:

Premium quality mother of pearl mosaic tiles (MOP tile), Mesh back

Come in pack of 6; size of each tile: 11.8 x 11.8 x 0.08In. (300*300*2mm)

Recommended Use: Kitchen Backsplash / Bathroom Walls / Fireplace / Swimming pool / Shower wall tile

Natural textured and mesh-mounted

