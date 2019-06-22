Upgrade your kitchen or bathroom w/ Mother of Pearl tile from $52, today only

- Jun. 22nd 2019 9:27 am ET

From $52
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Art3d (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Mother of Pearl Wall Tile from $52 shipped. Our favorite is the White Mother of Pearl Shell Mosaic Tile at $56.99, which normally goes for $90. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These tiles are a great way to upgrade any kitchen or bathroom area, especially the non-grout options. Since Mother of Pearl is natural, you’ll find varying hues and colors in the tile, giving it a unique and one-off look. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up this two pack of sponges so you can clean the tile after installing. It’s a great way to make sure you get all of the mortar removed from the face of the tile and have a nice and clean look when it’s all said and done.

White Mother of Pearl Shell Mosaic Tile features:

  • Premium quality mother of pearl mosaic tiles (MOP tile), Mesh back
  • Come in pack of 6; size of each tile: 11.8 x 11.8 x 0.08In. (300*300*2mm)
  • Recommended Use: Kitchen Backsplash / Bathroom Walls / Fireplace / Swimming pool / Shower wall tile
  • Natural textured and mesh-mounted

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $52

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide