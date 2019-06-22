Plantronics’ stylish BackBeat FIT Wireless Headphones drop to $46 (Reg. $70+)

- Jun. 22nd 2019 10:25 am ET

$46
Amazon is offering the Plantronics BackBeat FIT 500 Series On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $45.99 shipped. Currently $80 at Best Buy, these have been fetching closer to $70 at Amazon as of late. Today’s offer is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This pair of stylish headphones offer both a wired and wireless experience. One charge lasts up to 18 hours, yielding enough power to span one or more days of use. A built-in microphone allows wearers to take calls or use Siri with ease. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Looking for a pair with an over-ear design? The Mpow H7 Bluetooth Headphones are $22 and also deliver 18-hour battery life. Several colorways are available, but none quite match the vibrant, multi-tone styling of Plantronics’ on-ear headphones.

Plantronics BackBeat FIT features:

Enhance your listening experience with these Plantronics headphones. They wirelessly connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device to eliminate the hassle of traditional corded models, and they work with Siri, Cortana and other virtual assistants for convenient control. A single charge lasts up to 18 hours, so you can listen to your Plantronics headphones worry-free all day long.

