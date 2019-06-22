Crank out projects w/ a Porter Cable 2-Tool Combo for $91 (Reg. $115)

Amazon is offering the Porter Cable 2-Tool Combo Kit (PCCK612L2) for $90.98 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Available at Walmart for a few dollars more. Amazon’s offer is $24 off the typical rate and is within a mere $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This two-tool combo includes a drill/driver and circular saw. Both are battery operated, allowing you to haul them around the job site without needing to fuss over extension cords. The included 1.3Ah battery is interchangeable between both tools. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to pick up a matching Porter Cable 34-pc. Bit Set for $21. It’s stocked with commonly-sized bits to ensure you’re ready to knock out most projects. A magnetic drive guide simplifies use and an included storage case increases protection and provides an easy way to stay organized.

Porter Cable 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

2-Speed Drill/Driver is compact and lightweight

5-1/2″ Circular Saw with Blade

20V MAX 1.3Ah Lithium Ion Battery

3 year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!