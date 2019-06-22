Score 8 weeks of The Washington Post for FREE, Wired 6-month sub $3.75, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 8 weeks of The Washington Post Digital Access for FREE. This service is normally $5 per month, so you’ll save around $10 here. If you’re a fan of The Washington Post, then this is a great way to ditch the physical subscription and just read it digitally. This is also a good way to get started reading The Washington Post if you’re not sure whether you’d enjoy a subscription or not. Just remember, after eight weeks, you’ll be charged $4.99/month for your subscription unless you cancel. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not a fan of news? Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of print magazines on sale. You can find great magazines like Family Handyman, Reader’s Digest, and Wired down to just $3.75 each. For comparison, they normally go for $12, $12, and $12.50 each respectively. There are also quite a few other magazines on sale in today’s Gold Box, so if those aren’t what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page to find out more.

The Washington Post:

You’re supporting news that matters. Read Pulitzer Prize-winning content, essential investigative stories, and esteemed political and international coverage, plus groundbreaking augmented reality experiences, interactive articles, and galleries from our photographers around the world.

