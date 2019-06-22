Supercharge Plex w/ WD’s quad-core 4-Bay NAS: $417 (Reg. up to $500)

Amazon is offering the WD My Cloud Pro Quad-Core 4-Bay Diskless NAS (PR4100) for $416.99 shipped. That’s an $83 savings when comparing with Walmart, $33 off what it’s been fetching at Amazon recently, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. If you’ve been looking to start or beef up an existing Plex server, this NAS is an excellent way to do just that. With a quad-core Intel 1.6GHz processor, you’ll be able to host your server without the need for a dedicated PC. It comes with 4GB of DDR3L memory, but it can actually be upgraded to 16GB, allowing you to increase performance whenever the desire strikes. Support for Time Machine makes it an excellent Mac companion too. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Now that you’ve got a NAS, you’ll need to stock up on storage. The Seagate IronWolf 4TB HDD is $100 and sports components ideal for NAS setups. A 36-month warranty is there to assure customers that it will work or be replaced for years to come.

WD My Cloud Pro NAS features:

Intel Pentium N3710 quad-core 1.6GHz processor with 4GB DDR3L memory

Built-in video transcoding for HD streaming through Plex;Gigabit Ethernet x2

Centralized storage to organize media and improve your workflow

Quick, easy setup and a robust device manager with My Cloud OS 3

Automatic backup software for PC, and full Apple Time Machine support for Mac

