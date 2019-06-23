Elgato Stream Deck Mini takes your Mac productivity to the next level for $70

Amazon offers the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $69.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $100 at retailers like Dell. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention and the best offer we can currently find. Whether you’re a gamer, streamer, or content creator of any kind, this accessory is worth a look. Stream Deck Mini lets Mac and PC users quickly and easily call up various actions and apps. It’s not just for gamers, anyone can use this nifty accessory to create custom shortcuts across a wide range of apps, including the Adobe suite and various others popular titles. Nearly 650 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

6 LCD keys: tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more; Unlimited control: turn keys into folders to access unlimited actions

Multi Actions: launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially – with one tap

Fully customizable: personalize keys with custom icons and animated gifs or choose from hundreds of pre-selected

Direct integration: control Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more

Easy setup: simply drag and drop actions onto keys in the app

With nested folders there are an unlimited number of options

