In today’s Gold Box, save up to 30% on men’s Goodthreads fashion from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off men’s fashion from Goodthreads starting at $11 Prime shipped. There are plenty of different articles of clothing to choose from in the sale, including shirts, shorts as well as even swim trunks and more. A great buy to have you ready for various gathering this summer is the Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Solid Oxford Shirt at $18.75. Normally $25, you’ll save 25% and brings the price down to one of its lowest yet. It features a button-down collar and box-pleated back yoke and is made from the brand’s Signature Tumbled Cotton. Just about everything in today’s sale is well-reviewed, with most carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Find the next additions to your wardrobe by shopping the rest of the sale here.
Goodthreads Men’s Solid Oxford Shirt features:
- This weekend-perfect casual short-sleeve shirt features a button-down collar and box-pleated back yoke. Made in our Signature Tumbled Cotton for a soft, yet sturdy, hand. We utilize a unique Heritage Wash to give our garments a custom, lived-in feel right away.
- Model is 6’1″ and wearing a size Medium
- Our Standard Fit is comparable to regular-fit shirts from J.Crew and standard-fit shirts from Banana Republic; if you like the fit of Van Heusen brand shirts, size up
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!