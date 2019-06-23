Amazon discounts Kindle eBook top reads and magazines by up to 80% from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon discounting a large selection of Kindle eBook top reads by up to 80% starting at $0.99. There are a plenty of different genres in the sale, meaning that just about everyone will be able to find a new book to add to their digital collection. Each of today’s discounted digital books will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the eBooks normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. Plus, all of the discounted titles are highly-rated. Shop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library. Head below for more.

Also on sale today Amazon is a wide variety of annual digital magazine subscriptions on Kindle from $3.75. Readers have plenty of options to choose from, with popular magazines like Wired, Vanity Fair, Bon Appétit and more. Digital subscriptions like in today’s sale normally sell for $20 or so, with the various offers saving you around 80%. Ratings are solid across the board for all of today’s discounted options. Shop the entire sale right here.

And should you be looking to bring home a new way to enjoy your digital Amazon library, right now you can save $50 on Kindle Oasis E-reader.

CIRCE synopsis:

In the house of Helios, god of the sun and mightiest of the Titans, a daughter is born. But Circe is a strange child–not powerful, like her father, nor viciously alluring like her mother. Turning to the world of mortals for companionship, she discovers that she does possess power–the power of witchcraft, which can transform rivals into monsters and menace the gods themselves..

