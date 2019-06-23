Save up to 30% on Briggs & Stratton Electric Pressure Washers from $139

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Briggs & Stratton Pressure Washers. Deals start at $139 for the 2000PSI Electric Washer, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. That saves you $60, is $16 under previous discounts and brings the price down to a new Amazon low. This 2000PSI washer can pump out up to 1.2 gallons of water per minute. A brushless induction motor means that it’ll run more quietly than a typical machine and with the company’s time-saving turbo nozzle, you’ll be able to “clean up to 40% faster.” Plus with a foldaway design, it won’t hog up all the room in your garage when not in use. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 210 customers. Shop additional pressure washers in the sale here.

In maintaining your property, you’re in a battle against time. The S2000 electric pressure washer is here to make sure you win every fight. With uncompromising cleaning power and four, quick-connect nozzles, you can clear every inch of dirt and grime from walkways, stairs, cars, patio furniture and more. Meanwhile, a durable foldaway design protects your space and peace of mind once the job is done. The welded-steel frame is so tough it passed a military-grade drop test (MIL-STD 810G-516.6).