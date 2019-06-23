Save up to 30% on Briggs & Stratton Electric Pressure Washers from $139

- Jun. 23rd 2019 9:06 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Briggs & Stratton Pressure Washers. Deals start at $139 for the 2000PSI Electric Washer, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. That saves you $60, is $16 under previous discounts and brings the price down to a new Amazon low. This 2000PSI washer can pump out up to 1.2 gallons of water per minute. A brushless induction motor means that it’ll run more quietly than a typical machine and with the company’s time-saving turbo nozzle, you’ll be able to “clean up to 40% faster.” Plus with a foldaway design, it won’t hog up all the room in your garage when not in use. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 210 customers. Shop additional pressure washers in the sale here.

Briggs & Stratton 2000PSI Electric Washer features:

In maintaining your property, you’re in a battle against time. The S2000 electric pressure washer is here to make sure you win every fight. With uncompromising cleaning power and four, quick-connect nozzles, you can clear every inch of dirt and grime from walkways, stairs, cars, patio furniture and more. Meanwhile, a durable foldaway design protects your space and peace of mind once the job is done. The welded-steel frame is so tough it passed a military-grade drop test (MIL-STD 810G-516.6).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Briggs & Stratton

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go