Amazon takes up to 30% off Melissa & Doug outdoor toys from $5, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Outdoor Toys from Melissa & Doug by up to 30% starting at $5. Prime members will score free shipping across the sale, while orders over $25 will lock in no-cost delivery otherwise. One standout is on the Sunny Patch Snappy Turtle Mower at $19.89. That’s good for an over $5 discount and is the best price we’ve seen in nearly two years. This pretend play lawnmower push toy is a fun way to let your little one “help out” with yard work. It’s made of a durable plastic and features a storage compartment under the shell, as well as “a fuel can, dials that turn, slide, and click, and a pull-cord that makes a motor sound.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here for additional discounts.

Today’s Gold Box is also full of other deals from Melissa & Doug including toys for the beach, yard and much more.

Sunny Patch Snappy Turtle Mower features:

Doing yard work is a snap when the cheerful Snappy Turtle helps! This cleverly designed plastic lawnmower has lots of ways to interest little ones: a storage compartment under the shell, a plastic fuel can to “pour,” dials that turn, slide, and click, and a pull-cord that makes a motor sound! Made from durable materials with Snappy’s smiling face, this is a mower is great for indoor or outdoor play. It’s got a sturdy handle to help new walkers, and will encourage gross motor skill development, role play activities, and an exploration of the natural world. Lock handle in place before giving to child.

