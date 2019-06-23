Ditch the gas and oil routine for Ryobi’s electric lawn mower: $149 (Reg. $199)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 13-inch ONE+ 18V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $149 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $199 with today’s offer being a match of our previous mention. Warmer temperatures means that yards across America are starting to perk back up, and it will be time to start mowing. Go with an electric alternative this year and ditch the oil and gas. This model sports a 13-inch cutting deck that’s powered by an 18V motor and bundled 4Ah battery. It weighs just 27-pounds, so you know it will be easy to move around from garage to yard, and wherever else your mowing adventures take you. Includes a three-year warranty. Over 820 Home Depot reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Ryobi 13-inch ONE+ 18V Lawn Mower features:

This RYOBI ONE+ mower, powered by an 18-Volt 4.0 Ah Lithium-ion battery, is compatible with over 125 other ONE+ tools. With a push-button start and 5-position single point height adjustment, you’re ready to begin in seconds without having to worry about gas or oil. The Lightweight design and carrying handle, make this mower easy to move from 1 place to another. The durable, hard top grass bag and 2-in-1 mulching or bagging system allow you to get the job done quickly. The easy fold down handles make it simple to store when the job is done. Backed by a 3-year warranty.

