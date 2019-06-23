Kasa Cam by TP-Link hits a new Amazon all-time low of $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa 1080p Smart Home Security Camera for $59.99 shipped. For comparison, this is a new Amazon all-time low, and as much as $20 off the regular going rate. This camera stands out from the competition with free cloud storage for two days. It offers 1080p feeds and can detect activity up to 30-feet away. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 862 Amazon reviewers.

Want to save further without sacrificing many features? Consider going with Wyze Cam for around $25. This is an affordable way to still enjoy 1080p feeds, cloud DVR features and more. It also has stellar ratings over at Amazon.

TP-Link Kasa Security Camera features:

FREE CLOUD STORAGE – Access up to 2-days of wide-angle, crystal-clear video at no charge. Watch live or recorded video, download, and share with anyone. Upgrade options available with Kasa Care subscription

ACTIVITY ZONES – Control what alerts you receive by creating up to 4 custom activity zones, at no charge, around areas that are important to you. Set zones for areas that matter most like your front door, back door, garage, or living room

INSTANT NOTIFICATIONS – With motion and sound detection, the Kasa Smart app alerts you of activity that matters and sends notifications straight to your smartphone

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!