Kasa Cam by TP-Link hits a new Amazon all-time low of $60 (Reg. $80)

- Jun. 23rd 2019 12:47 pm ET

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa 1080p Smart Home Security Camera for $59.99 shipped. For comparison, this is a new Amazon all-time low, and as much as $20 off the regular going rate. This camera stands out from the competition with free cloud storage for two days. It offers 1080p feeds and can detect activity up to 30-feet away. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 862 Amazon reviewers.

Want to save further without sacrificing many features? Consider going with Wyze Cam for around $25. This is an affordable way to still enjoy 1080p feeds, cloud DVR features and more. It also has stellar ratings over at Amazon.

TP-Link Kasa Security Camera features:

  • FREE CLOUD STORAGE – Access up to 2-days of wide-angle, crystal-clear video at no charge. Watch live or recorded video, download, and share with anyone. Upgrade options available with Kasa Care subscription
  • ACTIVITY ZONES – Control what alerts you receive by creating up to 4 custom activity zones, at no charge, around areas that are important to you. Set zones for areas that matter most like your front door, back door, garage, or living room
  • INSTANT NOTIFICATIONS – With motion and sound detection, the Kasa Smart app alerts you of activity that matters and sends notifications straight to your smartphone

