Bump up to 4K with a PS4 Pro Console for $330 shipped (Reg. $400)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $329.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $400, today’s deal is a solid $70 in savings and the best price around. For comparison sake, this is $20 below the official E3 2019 sale price and matching our previous mention. This is a perfect time to outfit your game room with 4K/HDR before the major fall releases and big time game sales later in the year. Today’s deal is already better than most of the 2018 Black Friday offers. Head below for more details.

If you’re not going to go with this $6 dual controller charger, we recommend the PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station for $15.99 Prime shipped. And here are the rest of today’s best game deals.

Power up your gaming experience with better graphics, performance and get ready to level up to a whole new league with this 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro Console. The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits of faster frame rates and much more.

