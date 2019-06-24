Amazon Cloud Cam delivers 1080p feeds, Alexa features, more: $90 (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers its Cloud Cam 1080p Security Camera for $89.99 shipped. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Best Buy is also currently matching. Amazon Cloud Cam works with Alexa, delivering live feeds to your display-enabled Echo accessories. Includes a 30-day trial of cloud storage, 1080p feeds, and compatibility with Amazon Key delivery services. Rated 4/5 stars by 4,500 Amazon users.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

Don’t forget, we still have a notable offer on TP-Link’s Kasa Cam, if you’d like to steer clear of the Alexa ecosystem.

Amazon Cloud Cam features:

Stay connected 24/7 – Catch activities as they happen in 1080p Full HD. Watch, download, and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.

Notifications – Get notified when Cloud Cam sees activity. Check in anytime or watch motion clips on the Cloud Cam mobile app.

See clearly in the dark – Night vision lets you detect what’s happening around the clock. Turn on/off night vision LEDs in the Cloud Cam App.

Two-way audio – Check in with the family or tell your dog to stop barking.

30-day free trial of Cloud Cam Plans – Get Smart Alerts and advanced features like person and audio detection, Zones, and see up to 30 days of video history.

Works with Alexa – Just ask Alexa to show your live feed on your Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Echo Show, or Echo Spot.

