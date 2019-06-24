Take 50% off a 9-pack of mood-setting flameless candles, now just $7

- Jun. 24th 2019 7:37 pm ET

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 9-pack of AMIR Flameless Candles for $6.99 Prime shipped when the code N2INTQPN is used at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. If you love the ambiance of candles but aren’t a fan of actual fire, this is perfect for you. With a remote to control the power state, brightness, and more, you’ll be able to easily set the mood. Rated 4/5 stars.

This is about the best price you’ll find to set the mood with lighting. If you’re looking for something different, this LED fairy light string is just $1 more at $8 Prime shipped and will add a different type of ambiance to your room.

AMIR Flameless Candle features:

AMIR flameless LED tea light candles create the glowing and flickering effect like a real candle. The warm white light are ideal for decorations. Perfect for Christmas, Party, Birthday, Home decorations, Bars, Wedding, Seasonal & Festival Celebration, Gift, etc.

