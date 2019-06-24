Save nearly $50 on this wireless backup camera kit to your car for $72

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $71.99 shipped when the code XAAX7PKX is used at checkout. This is nearly $50 off the going rate and is the best available. This backup camera kit is simple to install thanks to its wireless design. The only thing you’ll have to do is power the rear camera, tie into your backup wire for a trigger, and plug the interior monitor in. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t mind running wires, this backup camera kit is just $40 shipped. It has similar features to the above model, but you’ll have to run a cable from the camera all the way into the car up to the screen to display the video.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission , CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture , which restores what you see behind your car directly. The bigger the camera angle is, the more image distortion you get when the angle over 110 degrees, which makes 110 degrees golden angle for parking. Together with the adjustable parking lines fit different heights camera installation place make CS-2 a trusted parking assistant. The waterproof standard of this camera is IP 68 , the highest and lowest temperature resistance is -4°F~149°F, and the lumen rating is 0.1 at low light night. Therefore whether it is sunny or rainy, hot or cold, day or night, the camera always performs well.

