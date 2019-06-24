Block out the world w/ Bose QC35 IIs for $246.50 or Sony XM3s for $253.50

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in both colors for $246.46 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally, you’d pay around $349 at Amazon for these noise-canceling headphones and this beats our last mention by over $10. The Bose QC35 Series II headphones offer built-in Google Assistant so you can find out about your day with nothing but your voice. Plus, with the active noise cancellation, you’ll enjoy peace and quiet anywhere you go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $253.30 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. This is down from the going rate of $348 at Amazon and is a match of our last mention. I love my XM3s and they’re my go-to headphones when I’m looking for a comfortable set of cans during a long listening session. Plus, the noise cancellation is next-to-none here. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Or, opt for the COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at just $54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though the above headphones offer better noise cancellation and higher sound quality, you’ll save quite a bit of cash and still get a great experience.

Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones feature:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!