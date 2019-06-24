CamelBak’s 85-ounce Hydration Pack is a must for your next hike: $42 (New low)

Amazon is currently offering the CamelBak Classic Crux 85-ounce Hydration Pack in Black for $42.50 shipped. Normally selling for $60 directly from CamelBak, that’s good for a nearly 30% discount. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by over $3 and drops the price down to a new low at Amazon. This hydration pack from CamelBak features a lightweight design and can hold 85 ounces of water. It’s a fantastic option to bring with you on hikes and other outdoor excursions and will ensure you stay hydrated while exploring the outdoors this summer. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers. Head below for additional details.

If you don’t think you’ll be taking any trips this summer that require 85 ounces of water, consider picking up CamelBak eddy Insulated Water Bottle at $17 or less. It keeps your water cold for hours and is a great way to stay hydrated while out and about.

CamelBak Classic Crux Hydration Pack features:

Crux delivers 20% more water per sip, with an ergonomic handle for easy refilling and an on/off lever to prevent leaks.

Breathable air mesh back panel for a lightweight fit

Reflective accents for visibility in low-light environments

Secure zippered pocket for essentials

Lightweight, ventilated mesh harness

