Canon’s color laser AiO has AirPrint & Google Cloud Print for $225 (Reg. $300)

Staples is offering the Canon AirPrint-enabled imageCLASS Wireless Color Laser Printer (MF644Cdw) for $224.99 shipped when the code 25938 is used at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $400, goes for $300 on sale at Best Buy and is $275 at Amazon. This beats our last mention by $10. If you’ve ever hated booting up your desktop to print a document, AirPrint saves the day here, allowing you to make digital files from your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook physical with little setup. Google Cloud Print is also present, making it simple to print from afar. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Brother’s monochrome AiO Laser Printer is $140 shipped and a great alternative. Though it’ll only print black and white, it’s a great option for those who don’t need color pages. You’ll still get AirPrint and Google Cloud Print but in a much more budget-friendly package. Ditch the AiO package and get Brother’s monochrome laser printer for $80 shipped at Amazon.

Save even more and go for the HP DeskJet Compact Printer at $40 shipped at Amazon. This isn’t a laser printer, meaning it’s not as cost-effective on ink and pages could smear, but it’s perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Canon imageCLASS Wireless Color AiO Printer features:

Simplify the printing process with this Canon imageCLASS laser printer. The 600-dpi print resolution helps text and images look sharp and detailed, while the wireless connection feature adds convenience. This Canon imageCLASS laser printer has a touch-screen display for simple interfacing, and SEND technology lets you scan and e-mail documents quickly.

