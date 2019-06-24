Save $100 on Cubii’s Pro HealthKit Under Desk Elliptical at $249, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Pro Bluetooth Under Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. Normally selling for $349, that’s good for a $100 discount, is $21 under the previous Amazon low and is the best price we’ve seen. Cubii’s elliptical machine fits underneath your desk and is a great way to step up your at-home fitness regiment. It pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth and can sync data over to HealthKit, Fitbit and more. Over 505 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to pair your iPhone with yet another Apple Heath-enabled accessory, the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale at under $24. It lets you monitor weight from your smartphone and makes a notable companion to Cubii’s elliptical.

Cubii Pro HealthKit Under Desk Elliptical features:

Designed with ultra-smooth gearing, Cubii home elliptical machines are ideal for exercising at home, or office, without stressing your joints!

The Cubii Pro syncs steps, distance, and calories burnt with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit, so you can set and track your goals!

Workout while you work, rehab while you rest, this under desk elliptical can be used on the couch, at your desk, even at the dining table!

