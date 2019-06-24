Save $100 on Cubii’s Pro HealthKit Under Desk Elliptical at $249, today only

Jun. 24th 2019

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Pro Bluetooth Under Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. Normally selling for $349, that’s good for a $100 discount, is $21 under the previous Amazon low and is the best price we’ve seen. Cubii’s elliptical machine fits underneath your desk and is a great way to step up your at-home fitness regiment. It pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth and can sync data over to HealthKit, Fitbit and more. Over 505 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to pair your iPhone with yet another Apple Heath-enabled accessory, the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale at under $24. It lets you monitor weight from your smartphone and makes a notable companion to Cubii’s elliptical.

Cubii Pro HealthKit Under Desk Elliptical features:

  • Designed with ultra-smooth gearing, Cubii home elliptical machines are ideal for exercising at home, or office, without stressing your joints!
  • The Cubii Pro syncs steps, distance, and calories burnt with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit, so you can set and track your goals!
  • Workout while you work, rehab while you rest, this under desk elliptical can be used on the couch, at your desk, even at the dining table!

