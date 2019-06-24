Record 4K60 video w/ DJI Osmo Action Camera at its low of $296.50 (Reg. $349)

Trusted seller Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera for $296.65 shipped when you’re logged into a free Rakuten account and have applied code SAVE15 at checkout. Typically selling for $349 at Amazon and B&H, today’s offer saves you over $53 and matches our previous mentions for the all-time low. Headlined by the ability to capture 4K60 content, DJI’s Osmo also incorporates dual displays to ensure you can always frame the perfect shot. It easily lives up to the Action name, with water resistance up to 11 meters, the ability to work in minus 10-degree Celsius temperatures and more. Ratings are still coming in, but so far it’s well-reviewed overall. Plus you can dive into our first impressions for additional details.

Those who can live without the DJI branding will be right at home with the GoPro HERO7 Silver. It’s over $80 less than the Osmo Action Camera but still comes equipped with 4K recording and an equally-rugged design. You’ll be trading off the 60FPS recording and second display, but as far as budget-conscious options go, it’s a solid alternative.

DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera features:

1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor, Wide f/2.8 Lens

Up to 4K60 Video, 12MP Still Photos

Up to 3200 ISO, HDR Support

Wide Dynamic Range in 4K30

Waterproof to 36′ without a Housing

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Support

Records to microSD/SDXC/SDHC Cards

