Keep your garden tools organized in Suncast’s Wheeled Rack for $30 (Reg. $44)

Home Depot is now offering the Suncast Tool Rack with Wheels (RTC1000) for $29.99. Shipping free in orders over $45; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $44 at Walmart or more on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention from earlier this year and the best price we can find. This tool rack has 4 caster wheels so you can easily lug your garden tools out of the shed while neatly storing them between uses. It can hold up to 20 large and around 17 smaller tools within its steel core/durable plastic build. Rated 4+ stars from over 200 Amazon customers. More details below.

This Hicorfe Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Wall Mounted Storage Rack goes for just $13 Prime shipped and is a great alternative. Obviously you won’t be rolling your tools out of the shed in style, but it is also about half the price.

Just make sure your pups are cool and comfy while you’re doing your yard work and grab some solar powered outdoor string lights to celebrate your newly groomed yard.

Suncast Tool Rack with Wheels:

Help organize your tool shed or garage with the Rolling Tool Cart from Suncast. This tool organization vehicle holds a maximum of 30 tools and up to 150 lbs., evenly distributed. The included 4 high quality casters allow you to take your tools where you need them. The integrated steel-core structure ensures your cart is strong and sturdy enough to store your items for years to come. This cart is designed with convenience in mind.

