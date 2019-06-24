Home Depot 1-day smart lock sale: Save up to 40% on Schlage, more from $54

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select smart door locks and hardware. Free shipping is available for all. Our favorite deal from the lot is Schlage’s Camelot Smart Door Lock for $179. As a comparison, it originally sold for $298 but usually is listed around $225. This is a match of our previous mention, as well. The Schlage Connect Camelot is an all-in-one smart lock solution that works with existing Z-Wave, Alexa, and SmartThings systems. Three alert modes provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 600 Home Depot reviewers. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here.

Prefer something a bit more low-tech and easier on the wallet? Consider going with GE’s door sensors with built-in chime for under $10. This is an easy way to notify your self of intruders and when doors are opened.

Schlage Connect Touchscreen features:

Z-wave technology connects to your home automation system and lets you lock or unlock your door remotely via the web or smartphone

3-Alert modes (activity, tamper and forced entry) let you know when someone is coming or going and communicate potential security threats

Ansi Grade 1-delivered the highest level of Durability and security at the main points of entry.Backset: Universal latches and deadbolts fit 2-/8″ (60mm) or 2-3/4″ (70mm) backsets

Fingerprint-resistant touchscreen protects against fingerprints and smudges and ensures wear patterns remain undetectable

