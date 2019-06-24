Home Depot 1-day smart lock sale: Save up to 40% on Schlage, more from $54

- Jun. 24th 2019 7:37 am ET

From $54
0

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select smart door locks and hardware. Free shipping is available for all. Our favorite deal from the lot is Schlage’s Camelot Smart Door Lock for $179. As a comparison, it originally sold for $298 but usually is listed around $225. This is a match of our previous mention, as well. The Schlage Connect Camelot is an all-in-one smart lock solution that works with existing Z-Wave, Alexa, and SmartThings systems. Three alert modes provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 600 Home Depot reviewers. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here.

Prefer something a bit more low-tech and easier on the wallet? Consider going with GE’s door sensors with built-in chime for under $10. This is an easy way to notify your self of intruders and when doors are opened.

Schlage Connect Touchscreen features:

  • Z-wave technology connects to your home automation system and lets you lock or unlock your door remotely via the web or smartphone
  • 3-Alert modes (activity, tamper and forced entry) let you know when someone is coming or going and communicate potential security threats
  • Ansi Grade 1-delivered the highest level of Durability and security at the main points of entry.Backset: Universal latches and deadbolts fit 2-/8″ (60mm) or 2-3/4″ (70mm) backsets
  • Fingerprint-resistant touchscreen protects against fingerprints and smudges and ensures wear patterns remain undetectable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $54

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Schlage

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp