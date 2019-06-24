Jaw-dropping 5.8K, 360º video awaits w/ Insta360’s ONE X: $339 (All-time low)

- Jun. 24th 2019 5:09 pm ET

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera for $339 shipped when coupon code GG60 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by 15 cents. With the ability to shoot 5.7K, 360-degree video, this camera is an excellent way to take your content to the next level. It’s able to capture slow-mo 100fps footage, allowing you to create jaw-dropping video that everyone can appreciate. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

If you don’t have a microSD card lying around, grab SanDisk’s 128GB offering for $25. Write speeds perform up to 90MB/s and read can hit 160MB/s, making this card fully capable of snapping high-end footage.

Insta360 ONE X 360 Action Camera features:

  • Leading image quality – 5. 7K resolution makes your 360 Degree videos look sharp, while 18MP shots make for stunning photo quality. Turn on 50Fps mode to make your video buttery smooth.
  • Flow state stabilization – flow state is as smooth as it gets. Traditional Action cameras are left shaking.
  • Drift shots – snap into the drifter accessory and let your camera take flight. Airborne slow-mo. From a camera that shoots in every direction at once. You’ve never seen angles like this before.

Rakuten

action camera

