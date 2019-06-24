Pick up Jockey’s Active Joggers for just $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $22)

Amazon is offering the Jockey Men’s Active Training Joggers in Asphalt Charcoal for $12 Prime shipped. Regularly $22, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These joggers are sure to become an everyday staple in your wardrobe. Joggers have become increasingly popular over the years and this style features soft, sweat wicking material to keep you comfortable. Reviews are still coming in; however, Jockey is well-rated overall.

Also, be sure to pair the joggers with the Amazon Essentials Men’s 2-Pack Slim-fit V-Neck T-Shirt in Teal for just $10.50. Regularly priced at $12, these T-shirts will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Rated 3.6/5 stars with nearly 130 reviews.

Jockey Active Training Joggers features:

Soft, comfortable moisture wicking polyester/viscose/spandex blend fabrication Angled side seam pockets

Elasticated waist with adjustable interior drawstring tie

This style comes in a variety of different colors

The ultra soft lightweight terry fabrication provide all day comfort and feature a jogger style design, loose fit leg, side pockets, and moisture wicking properties

