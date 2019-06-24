KitchenAid’s all-metal Digital Display 4-Slice Toaster for $100 (Reg. $150+)

USA-World (97.8% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the KitchenAid Digital Display 4-Slice Toaster (KMT422QG) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $160, we have ever seen this model drop below $110 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This model sports 4 extra wide slots, a digital display with a countdown timer, all-metal construction and under-base cord storage. It also features 4 cooking modes: bagel, defrost, reheat and toast. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If that digital display doesn’t add any value for you, there is a model without one for less. The basic KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster goes for just $69 shipped, Or you could just scrap the 4-slot options and go with an AmazonBasics model for just $23 Prime shipped. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchen appliances.

KitchenAid Digital Display 4-Slice Toaster:

4 Extra-Wide Slots

Digital Display with Countdown Timer

Bagel, Defrost, Reheat, Toast/Cancel Buttons

All-Metal Construction

Under Base Cord Storage

