Get LEVOIT’s air purifier & enjoy easier breathing for $55 (Reg. $90)

Arovast (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Air Purifier for $54.99 shipped when the code 6CWESDUJ is used at checkout. Normally $90, it just recently dropped to $75 at Amazon ($65 with the current $10 on-page coupon) and this beats the all-time low that we’ve seen there. If you struggle with allergies, this is a must-have for you. It’ll remove dander and other allergens from the air you breathe, allowing you to take a sigh of relief as you enjoy a crisp, sneeze-free summer. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t forget to put your savings toward a two pack of replacement filters for $30 shipped. This will make sure that you’re not re-breathing the old contaminates removed from the air previously and give you a fresh and clean feeling.

LEVOIT Air Purifier features:

Designed in California. The UVC Light and Anion that other Brands adopt to purify air could produce a kind of air pollutant-Ozone, which is especially harmful for the children and Asthma sufferers. Levoit air purifiers never use these for 100% Ozone free

Advanced 3 stages Filtration System: Imported HEPA Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter capture the allergies and pets, smoke and remove 99. 97% of pet dander, dust, pollen, odor, mold, etc. Effectively improving indoor air quality and freely enjoying fresh air at home

Ultra-Silent Operation: Filtering the air with lowest noise level 25db is perfect for the restful and soothing indoor environment, which is helpful to sleep deeply

High-Efficiency Air Purifier: Circulating room air over 4 times per hour to achieve rapid purification. Unique size and contemporary design make Levoit air purifier suitable for small, medium rooms, office and dorm, serving you both for practical air purifier and lovely decor

