Microsoft’s 10-inch Surface Go hybrid sports a desktop OS: $296.50 (Reg. $399)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Surface Go 1.6GHz/64GB/4GB for $296.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $100+ off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $53. If you’d like to have a tablet that sports a full-blown desktop experience, Microsoft’s Surface Go is worth a shot. Its 10-inch display makes it extremely portable and USB-C connectivity allows users to add on screen real estate when needed. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put some of today’s savings to work when you grab a Microsoft Signature Type Cover for $79. This is Microsoft’s answer to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio and many would argue it offers a more tactile feel. Magnets allow it to lock into place when placed near the Surface Go, removing the need to fiddle with it. A built-in trackpad allows you to leave the traditional mouse behind.

Microsoft Surface Go features:

New 10” Surface Go is perfect for all your daily tasks, giving you laptop performance with tablet portability, a stunning touchscreen, and the Windows and Office* experience you know. From email, browsing, and home projects to unwinding with a favorite TV show, Surface Go is by your side wherever you are — with up to 9 hours¹ of battery life, built-in HD cameras, hassle-free connectivity, and all the ports you need, including multi-tasking USB-C.

