This Nathan James industrial coffee table has ample storage: $67.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Nathan James Doxa Modern Industrial Coffee Table in Light Brown/Black for $67.40 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly around $100, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Want to add a touch of industrial chic to your living space? Pick up this table. Its frame box design means you can use it for storage of pillows, books, and other tchotchkes. And if you find furniture assembly intimidating and/or time-consuming, you can easily put this table together in only 15 minutes, according to Nathan James. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

A decent-sized hardcover book makes for a nice accent piece on a coffee table. One to consider is The LEGO Architect at $14. It boasts nearly 200 pages of block-based architectural history for a perfect balance of style and substance.

You can peruse Amazon for other furniture as well, including pieces from its own private labels. Click here to find out more about these brands and what they have to offer (like generous return policies).

Nathan James Doxa Modern Industrial Coffee Table:

Create an inviting ambiance to your living room by adding the stylish Doxa Coffee Table. The solid metal frame with open sides adds visual space to your room. The tabletop is constructed with dense acacia veneer wood for a modern yet rustic effect.

Natural light brown oak and matte black colors match any fabric in your living room. Use its framed box design to store books or throw pillows underneath.

A large surface that’s low enough to serve as a footrest for your couch. Added furniture pads will keep your floor scratch-free.

