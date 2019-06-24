We are getting a very notable Pad & Quill sitewide sale to celebrate its 9th anniversary today. This time around everything across the entire site is already marked down 25% or more and then using code HappyAnniversary at checkout will knock an additional 10% off. That’s up to 45% off all Pad & Quill’s gorgeous leather Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, iPad covers, messenger bags, wallets and much more. Just about everything in the sale ships free. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Pad & Quill Sitewide Sale:

While it’s hard to go wrong with a Pad & Quill sitewide sale like this, the Apple Watch bands are another solid bet. Starting from just $22.45 using the code above, there a solid selection of fabric, nylon and all-leather options available today. They are now up to nearly 45% off in today’s sale.

Pad & Quill Desk Accessories:

The company’s desk accessories and folios are also eligible for today’s Pad & Quill sitewide sale. The small Leather Desk Organizer Tray starts at $44.95 after the above code. Regularly $60, this is one of the better prices we have ever tracked on the attractive desk organization solution. It is made of full-grain American leather, hand pounded copper rivets, and parachute-grade nylon stitching. It’s available in three colors.

Pad & Quill Sitewide Sale iPad Gear:

Another standout from the Pad & Quill sitewide sale would have to be the Cambridge iPad Pro 12.9 Case which drops from $120 to $97.15 shipped. The just-released iPad Pro cover features upholstery-grade Herringbone fabric, Full-Grain Leather, marine-grade nylon stitching and is perfect fit for the 2018 iPad Pro. It also has an elastic strap closure, interior pockets, built-in viewing stand, and magnetic Smart cover features. That even includes the amazing Pad & Quill 25-Year warranty and 30-day money back promise. You can look through the rest of of Pad & Quill’s iPad gear right here. You’ll find everything from covers and cases to sleeves, bags and more.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill sitewide sale for yourself. But we have loads of notable deals on accessories and the like today. firstly, head over to today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, then check out the latest Anker Amazon sale and today’s Gold Box which has loads of Mac/PC gear from SanDisk, NETGEAR, more starting at $10.

Cambridge iPad Pro 12.9 Case:

We paired this stunning fabric with our signature full-grain leather and parachute-grade nylon stitching. The result is our all-new Cambridge iPad Pro case. This case stays slim, is compatible with the Apple Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2, and has a built-in self-propping stand. We also worked in an interior slip document pocket for your convenience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!