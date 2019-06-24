This domed litter box features grooved steps, get it on sale for only $15

Amazon offers the Petmate Booda Clean Step Litter Dome in Titanium for $15.38 Prime shipped. Regularly around $36, this is the best price we’ve tracked in this color at Amazon. For further comparison, Amazon has additional colors available at just over $30. This dome features steps with grooves that will clean litter off your cat’s paws, sparing your floor of any debris. This litter box also has a charcoal filter so that the only thing that will draw people’s attention to it is the cool design. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 3,000 shoppers.

With your savings, pick up the matching Petmate Booda Scoop’N Hide Litter Scoop at $8. It includes a holder so you can place it out of sight, out of mind when not in use. The scooper itself has a deep bucket, which means you can clean more in less time.

With summer in full swing, make sure you’re keeping your pets cool. Read our guide on ways you can relieve Fido and Fluffy from the heat.

Petmate Clean Step Litter Dome:

LITTER-CLING STEPS: Grooved, clean-step entrance gently wipes cats’ paws as they exit the cat box to keep floors litter-free

ODOR-ELIMINATING FILTER: Featuring a charcoal litter box filter that absorbs odors, the kitty litter box can be placed in any room of the home; replacement filters available for purchase separately

50% LARGER THAN STANDARD LITTER BOXES: Measuring 21 by 21 inches, this large litter box comfortably accommodates multi-cat households and large cat breeds

