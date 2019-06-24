Amazon offers the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for $149.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 25% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. With THX Spatial Audio, you’ll be able to hear every detail of the game and the inclusion of Razer’s Hypersense technology provides “touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues.” Other notable features include a retractable microphone, cooling gel-infused ear cushions and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our Chroma Cave series, where we take a hands-on look at the headset. More below deals from $70.

Update 6/24 @ 2:30 PM: Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset with USB Amp for $59.99 shipped. This is down from its normal price of $80 and is a new all-time low for the bundle at Amazon. The USB amp gives you 7.1-Channel surround sound and higher audio quality than 3.5mm offerings. Plus, HyperX’s Cloud series is said to be among the most comfortable gaming headsets around. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Also available at Amazon is the CORSAIR VOID Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for a $30 discount, matches the best price we’ve seen all-time and is a new Amazon low. The VOID Pro gaming headset pairs dual 50mm neodymium drivers with a wireless design, RGB accent lighting, 16 hours of battery life and more. There’s also a built-in noise-cancelling microphone as well as low-latency Dolby 7.1-Channel Surround Sound audio. Nearly 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

A great way to put your savings to use is with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to your new gaming headset and keeps your workspace free unlike other options.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Introducing the Razer Nari Ultimate, featuring Razer HyperSense — a wireless PC gaming headset equipped with intelligent haptic technology developed by Lofelt™ that converts sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback in real time. Haptics in gamepads today provide simple feedback and rumbling during key in-game events. With Razer HyperSense, the Razer Nari Ultimate picks up the shape and frequencies of game audio and transforms them into rich, lifelike haptic effects. Vibrations flow accurately from left to right, and with different intensities, depending on where the audio cues are coming from in the game. Gamers will now have heightened awareness of their in-game surroundings.

