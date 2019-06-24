Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $161.44 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Note: you’ll need to be logged into a Rakuten account to apply this code. Typically selling for $249 at Amazon, that’s good for a 35% discount, is $8 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen all-time. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage and much more. It’s a great way to deter porch pirates, as it features enhanced motion detection as well so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door. Over 14,900 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more Ring Video Doorbell deals.

We also spotted a deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale for $124.99 shipped at the Good Guy Electronics Rakuten storefront. Just like the deal above, you’ll need to be signed into a Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. That takes $74 off the going rate at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $15 and is one of this year’s best offers.

Compared to the Doorbell Pro, the Video Doorbell 2 can be battery-powered or setup with a hardwire installation. It lacks the 5Ghz Wi-Fi support and ditches the advanced motion detection. You’ll still enjoy 1080p recording, Alexa support and more though. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 8,200 customers.

Opt for the original Ring Video Doorbell for $85 with code SAVE15, which is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and save even more, should you not need all the advanced features of the Doorbell Pro or Doorbell 2.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires.

