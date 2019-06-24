Samsung SmartThings ADT Motion Detector drops to $5 (Reg. $40) + CO Alarm $8

The official Best Buy eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung SmartThings ADT Motion Detector for $4.99 shipped. You’ll find it directly from Best Buy for the same price, but with free delivery on orders over $35. Typically fetching $40, we last saw the motion sensor on sale for $10. Today’s offer beats that by $5, bringing the price down to the lowest it has sold for to date. Samsung’s Motion Detector allows you to trigger scenes and receive notifications when sensing movement in your home. It’s a great option for automating your lights or improving on your smart home’s security. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Samsung SmartThings ADT Smart Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $7.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for up to $90, today’s offer is $12 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Bring carbon monoxide alerts to your smart home with Samsung’s sensor. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Both of these accessories require the SmartThings ADT System to work. Learn more about Samsung’s latest smart home accessories, as today the SmartThings lineup expanded with a new camera, smart plug and LED bulb.

Samsung SmartThings ADT Motion Detector features:

Help protect your home and family with an ADT Motion Detector. Initiate optional ADT professional monitoring services when an intrusion is detected in your home. Receive alerts if there’s unexpected movement. Set lights and other connected devices to turn on and off as people come and go.

