Skullcandy’s Hesh 3 Bluetooth headphones sport quick charge tech for $64

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Hesh 3 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones for $63.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. These headphones feature 22-hour battery life and can be fully recharged in just one hour. Additionally, quick charge technology ensures that a mere 10 minutes provides four hours of playtime, making this pair of headphones excellent for those with active lifestyles. In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, these can also be hooked up using a traditional 35mm port. A black design with minimal accents gives this headphones a low profile appearance. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re more concerned with ANC and less with brand recognition, check out Mpow’s $44 H5 ANC Headphones (when clipping the on-page coupon). They may not look quite as sleek as Skullcandy’s Hesh 3 headphones, but an extra eight hour of battery life is certainly a plus.

Skullcandy Hesh 3 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones features:

ALL-DAY LISTENING: Keep your soundtrack going with up to 22 hours of rechargeable battery. Just 10 minutes of charging offers 4 hours of play time, thanks to Rapid Charge technology, with a full battery reacharge in just 1 hour.

ALL-DAY COMFORT: The pivoting armatures adjust for a perfect fit, while lightweight design and memory foam ear cushions allow for comfortable all day listening. It also allows them to lay flat on a table or around the neck when not in use.

