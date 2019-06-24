Bring the shade w/ you this summer: Ozark’s 12-ft. Canopy at $43 (Reg. $74)

Walmart is offering the 12-foot Ozark Trail Slant Leg Canopy for $43.20 shipped. Regularly $74 and currently out of stock or carrying bloated price tags on Amazon, today’s deal is more than 40% off and the best price we can find. If you’re headed out into the sun this summer, this canopy will provide 12 x 12-feet of shade with a steel and polyester build. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s 12-foot canopy is just a couple bucks more than those Sport-Brella Vented SPF 50+ Sun and Rain Canopies. But if the price tag or the large footprint doesn’t work for you, consider the Sport-Brella SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella for $20 Prime shipped. It carries solid reviews and a universal clamp so you’ll be able to use it as a makeshift canopy as well. And then go score Ozark Trail’s 52-Qt. cooler at $123 (Reg. $150).

Ozark Trail Slant Leg Canopy:

Take shade with you anywhere with the Ozark Trail Slant Leg Canopy. With sturdy steel and polyester materials, it’s a durable shade for any outdoor event. It covers a 12-foot square space and comes in a variety of colors. Ozark Trail 12×12 Slant Leg Canopy: Made of steel and polyester, Covers a 10′ x 10′ area, Easy to set up and take down…

