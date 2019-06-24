Electronics Express via Rakuten is offering the TCL 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Roku UHDTV on sale for $333.19 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. For comparison, Amazon has it listed at $400 and it’s never gone for less than $375 there. Featuring Roku’s smart TV operating system built-in, you’ll be able to enjoy Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, VUDU, and more without worrying about an external streaming box. Plus, with Dolby Vision HDR support, you’re getting frame-by-frame rendering instead of HDR10’s lower-quality entire-show alternative. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those on a tighter budget, check out the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku UHDTV for $199.99 shipped in refurbished condition. This is a great option if you don’t care about HDR or other high-end features and are ok with a smaller screen. You’ll get a 90-day warranty with purchase.

If you don’t need Dolby Vision, get TCL’s 55-inch 4K HDR10 Roku UHDTV for $288.15 shipped from Electronic Express’ Rakuten storefront when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. This is down from $330 at Amazon and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. You’re getting a very similar TV to the model above, just without Dolby Vision or as sleek of a style. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For those looking for a bit of a higher-end experience, Electronics Express via Rakuten is also offering TCL’s 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Roku UHDTV on sale for $458.42 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Normally $500, this is TCL’s highest-end Series 6 model TV and is a nice upgrade from the above offerings. Featuring full array backlight dimming, you’ll experience deeper blacks and brighter colors with this TV. Full array backlight dimming means there are specific backlight zones that shut off to create a darker looking picture, while normal TVs illuminate the entire display for every scene. Rated 4/5 stars.

TCL 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Roku UHDTV features:

Smart Functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500, 000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

Edge LED backlighting with dynamic contrast control produces Deep blacks and excellent picture quality

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out, Ethernet.VESA Hole Pattern:200mm (V) x 200mm (H)

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!