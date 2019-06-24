Thermos’ Steel Commuter Bottle within cents of the Amazon low: $16 (Reg. $22+)

Amazon is offering the 16-ounce Thermos Stainless Steel Commuter Bottle in Midnight Blue for $16.35. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up at $27 or so, it has started to slide down to the $22 range as of late and is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This 16-ounce travel mug will keep your beverages/food hot for up to 8 hours or cold for 12. It is made of 18/8 stainless steel and will remain cool to the touch/condensation free no matter what’s inside. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.
If you’re just after a basic water bottle for the gym and the like, you might want to look elsewhere. For example, this 16-ounce Nalgene option carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,900 Amazon customers and sells for just $9 Prime shipped. Or just take your workout to the next level with a new low on CamelBak’s 85-ounce Hydration Pack.
Thermos Stainless Steel Commuter Bottle:
- Thermos vacuum insulation technology locks in temperature to preserve flavor and freshness to Keep hot for 8 hours and cold for 12 hours
- Durable 18/8 stainless steel interior and exterior withstand the demands of everyday use
- Drink lid opens with push button ease and locks closed for carefree travel
- Bottle stays cool to the touch with hot liquids and is condensation-free with cold
