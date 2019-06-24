Thermos’ Steel Commuter Bottle within cents of the Amazon low: $16 (Reg. $22+)

Amazon is offering the 16-ounce Thermos Stainless Steel Commuter Bottle in Midnight Blue for $16.35. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up at $27 or so, it has started to slide down to the $22 range as of late and is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This 16-ounce travel mug will keep your beverages/food hot for up to 8 hours or cold for 12. It is made of 18/8 stainless steel and will remain cool to the touch/condensation free no matter what’s inside. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re just after a basic water bottle for the gym and the like, you might want to look elsewhere. For example, this 16-ounce Nalgene option carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,900 Amazon customers and sells for just $9 Prime shipped. Or just take your workout to the next level with a new low on CamelBak’s 85-ounce Hydration Pack.

Th ermos Stainless Steel Commuter Bottle :

Thermos vacuum insulation technology locks in temperature to preserve flavor and freshness to Keep hot for 8 hours and cold for 12 hours

Durable 18/8 stainless steel interior and exterior withstand the demands of everyday use

Drink lid opens with push button ease and locks closed for carefree travel

Bottle stays cool to the touch with hot liquids and is condensation-free with cold

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!