Clean your car w/ 100-ounces of Turtle Wax Max-Power Car Wash for $5

Walmart is offering 100-ounces of Turtle Wax Max-Power Car Wash for $4.88 with free in-store pickup. Also at Target for $0.01 more. Normally $7.50 at AutoZone and $7 at Home Depot, this is among the best pricing we’ve seen historically and is the lowest available. There’s nothing like a clean and shiny car for the summer. This car wash not only will clean normally dirty vehicle, but depending on how much you use, it’ll make sure that your car will get a deep cleaning if need be. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget to grab a car wash mitt. This model from Amazon is just $5 Prime shipped and will help you get every nook and cranny of your vehicle nice and clean. Plus, since it’s microfiber, there’s no risk of scratching your paint while cleaning.

Turtle Wax Max-Power Car Wash features:

The only car wash with three levels of cleaning power for any task. The incredible cleaning starts pH-neutral for moderate dirt removal while preserving car wax. Boost the cleaning power to Xtreme pH-cleaning to remove salt stains, brake dust and sap. Simply pour this easy to use wash into a bucket of water. For Moderate cleaning, add three ounces of MAX Power Car Wash to remove dirt and grime. For Aggressive cleaning, add six ounces of MAX Power Car Wash to remove bug splatter and salt stains. For Xtreme cleaning, add nine ounces of MAX Power Car Wash to remove sap and brake dust. This product is safe to use on any type of car and any color of car paint. It cleans paint, glass, wheels, trim, headlights and more.

