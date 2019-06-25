Amazon is discounting AeroGarden systems to new all-time lows from $75

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the AeroGarden Harvest 360 in various colors for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this a new Amazon all-time low by $20 and the best price we can currently find. AeroGarden is a great way to grow herbs and more year-round. You don’t have to wait for the sun to come out to enjoy fresh veggies with this nifty garden system. Today’s deal is available in two colors with enough space to grow up to six 12-inch plants at a time. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More deals below.

Jump up to the AeroGarden Ultra for $119.99. It usually sells for closer to $190 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low by $20. This upgraded AeroGarden model delivers a full spectrum 30-watt LED lighting system and built-in LCD panel for additional control. Ships with a 7-pod gourmet seed kit, which includes genovese basil, thai basil, thyme, mint, curly parsley, chives and dill & 3-oz. patented nutrients. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale right here for even more AeroGarden deals.

AeroGarden Harvest 360 features:

Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this in-home garden system. Always fresh, always local, always in season.

Stainless steel finish. Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12″ tall. Grows in water – no soil, no mess. Enjoy from plant to plate.

Easy-to-use simple control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off.

Ultra-thin grow light hood with energy efficient 20 watt LED lights has 15-hour setting – just the right amount plants love for healthy growth.

