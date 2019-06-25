Invicta’s Pro Diver Watch will shake up your wardrobe for $70 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is offering the Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch (0070) for $69.99 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. If you’ve been looking for a way to shake up your wardrobe, this stainless steel watch is an excellent option to consider. Since it’s a diver watch, it is water resistant and able to withstand submersion up to 660 feet. A built-in stopwatch allows you to track all sorts of activities for a max duration of 60 minutes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for a solution that can also track activity? This $25 Fitness Tracker sports an HR monitor and is able to track 14 different types of activity. It’s able to deliver smartphone notifications to your wrist, allowing you to keep your phone pocketed more.

Invicta Pro Diver Watch features:

Round watch with blue dive-style bezel featuring skeleton hands, luminous indices, three chronograph subdials, and date window at 4 o’clock. 48 mm stainless steel case with flame-fusion dial window, Chinese quartz movement with analog display, Stainless steel bracelet with fold-over clasp with safety closure. Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft).

