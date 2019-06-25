Make your own standing desk for $174 w/ the AmazonBasics converter (Reg. $330)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Adjustable-Height Standing Desk Converter for $174.09 shipped. Normally selling for $330, we’ve recently seen it dropping in price over the past few days. Now it’s down over 46%, comes within $7 of our previous mention and is the second best price we’ve seen in 2019. This AmazonBasics Desk Converter turns any workstation into a standing desk. It adjusts from five inches up to 21 inches, supports up to 35 pounds. and also features an integrated keyboard tray. This option is a great way to get the benefits of a standing desk without replacing your entire setup. AmazonBasics’ line of desk accessories are highly-rated across the board, and that’s no different here. The standing desk converter carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

A great addition to the desk converter is the AmazonBasics Premium Standing Comfort Mat at $30. As someone who stands at a desk for much of the day, I can’t recommend picking up one of these mats enough.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Integrated keyboard tray comfortably positioned below the work surface

Easy to use – squeeze the hand-brake lever to move the workspace surface up or down; release the lever to lock the surface into place; Constant Force Technology ensures effortless adjustments

10- to 35-pound weight capacity accommodates laptop, monitor, keyboard, and more

Channel segments for easy cord-management; works with all AmazonBasics monitor arms; ships fully assembled; no tools needed for installation

