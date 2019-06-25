APC’s 10-Outlet Pro 1500VA UPS gets $40 discount to second-lowest price: $160

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the APC Back-UPS Pro BR 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS for $159.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Typically selling for a little over $200 at B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. Alongside its 10 built-in outlets, on the front of APC’s 1500VA UPS you’ll find a 2.4A USB-A port as well as a USB-C charger. At full load you’re looking at over five minutes of uptime, but at 50W that will climb to 120 minutes. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 300 customers. More details below

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $40. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with six outlets, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and more.

APC Pro 1500VA UPS features:

Output: 900W / 1.5k VA

Input: 120 VAC @ 60 Hz ± 3 Hz

10 x Battery Backup & Surge Outlets

6 x Total NEMA 5-15R Outlets

4 x Surge-Only Outlets

NEMA 5-15P (6′ Cord)

1080 Joules Surge Energy Rating

$500,000 Lifetime Equipment Protection

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!