Save 25% on Aukey’s RGB table lamp & light up any room for $20 Prime shipped

- Jun. 25th 2019 3:09 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Dimmable RGB Table Lamp for $20.24 Prime shipped when you use the code Y5TVUA7B at checkout. This is 25% off the going rate and is the best available. With RGB capabilities, this lamp can be just about any color you want. If you’re more in the mood for reading a good book, it’s got the perfect shade of yellow. Or, if you want to party, turn on auto cycle mode to have it constantly switch between colors. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the dimming and RGB capabilities and save. This table lamp turns on and off with a pull string but is just $16 Prime shipped. If you want dimming or RGB lighting here, you’ll need to pick up a smart bulb to go along with it.

Aukey Dimmable Table Lamp features:

  • Versatile Lighting: A touch-activated table lamp that’s great for relaxing background illumination and reading. Suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and hallways, as well as relaxed modern offices. Choose between warm white light and a rich blend of vibrant colors
  • Adaptable Modes: Just tap the touch control base to toggle three brightness levels of warm white light – soft, moderate, and bright. It’s comfortable and cozy for rest & relaxation and also great for reading on the bright setting
  • Colorful Display: Auto-cycle an extensive selection of colors from the red-green-blue color spectrum or pick and pause on your favorite
  • 360° Touch Control Base: Provides full control to easily power on/off and switch light modes, brightness, or color

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide