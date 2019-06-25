Save 25% on Aukey’s RGB table lamp & light up any room for $20 Prime shipped

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Dimmable RGB Table Lamp for $20.24 Prime shipped when you use the code Y5TVUA7B at checkout. This is 25% off the going rate and is the best available. With RGB capabilities, this lamp can be just about any color you want. If you’re more in the mood for reading a good book, it’s got the perfect shade of yellow. Or, if you want to party, turn on auto cycle mode to have it constantly switch between colors. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the dimming and RGB capabilities and save. This table lamp turns on and off with a pull string but is just $16 Prime shipped. If you want dimming or RGB lighting here, you’ll need to pick up a smart bulb to go along with it.

Aukey Dimmable Table Lamp features:

Versatile Lighting: A touch-activated table lamp that’s great for relaxing background illumination and reading. Suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and hallways, as well as relaxed modern offices. Choose between warm white light and a rich blend of vibrant colors

Adaptable Modes: Just tap the touch control base to toggle three brightness levels of warm white light – soft, moderate, and bright. It’s comfortable and cozy for rest & relaxation and also great for reading on the bright setting

Colorful Display: Auto-cycle an extensive selection of colors from the red-green-blue color spectrum or pick and pause on your favorite

360° Touch Control Base: Provides full control to easily power on/off and switch light modes, brightness, or color

