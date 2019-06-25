Spot all the deals this Prime Day with Bushnell Binoculars for $134 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Bushnell Engage Binoculars for $133.96 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon typically charges closer to $200 with today’s offer being a new all-time low at the online giant. This model sports a 10×42 design made with ED prime glass which is “fully multi-coated to offer maximum brightness.” It’s also made to repel water, debris, and other potentially-damaging materials. Best of all? It’s waterproof for wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Something in the more affordable realm is the top-rated Aurosports 10×25 binoculars for around $25. You won’t get the sport-grade features made for outdoor activities, but it does have a collapsible design that’s easy to tote in a big.

Either way, make sure you pick up a pair of new binoculars to help spot the deals on Amazon Prime Day. The biggest shopping event of the summer was just announced. I’m kind of kidding about the binoculars, but I’m not joking at the deals. It’s going to be the biggest Prime Day ever.

Bushnell Engage Binoculars features:

ED prime glass is fully multi-coated to offer maximum brightness

Dielectric Prism coating and Ultra wide-band coatings provides precision and clarity

Exo barrier lens coating repels water, debris, oil and fog

Environmentally-friendly lead-free glass

Lightweight yet rugged magnesium chassis is fully waterproof

