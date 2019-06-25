Bring AirPrint home w/ Canon’s AiO imageCLASS Laser Printer: $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Canon imageCLASS MF236n All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. That’s a $50 savings off the regular going rate and the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Canon’s all-in-one laser printer delivers print, scan, copy and fax functionality. Thanks to AirPrint, you’ll be able to easily beam documents from your iOS device or Mac wirelessly. Other features include 24ppm speeds, a built-in LCD display, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save 20% and go with Brother’s Compact Laser Printer for $80. You’ll still get the AirPrint functionality, but will miss out on the all-in-one features mentioned above like scanning, copying and faxing.

Canon imageCLASS MF236n features:

All in One functionality allows you to print, scan, copy and fax with ease

Seamlessly navigate through all the features with the user-friendly 6-line, tilt able, black/white touch LCD panel

Print at speeds of up to 24 pages per minute, with your first Print in your hands in 6 seconds or less

Print on-the-go with Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, and Google Cloud Print

Low energy consumption; uses 2 W or less in energy saver mode,Cable Included Power Cord, Phone Cable (USB not included)

