Iron on your own designs with the Cricut 6×7-inch EasyPress 2 for $96

- Jun. 25th 2019 4:27 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Cricut 6×7-inch EasyPress 2 for $95.71 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Also at Walmart via in-store pickup discount. It’s $99 at Michaels. Meanwhile, Jo-Ann sells it for $120. Amazon had been charging as much as $130 before this drop to the all-time low there. The EasyPress 2 has an adjustable temperature up to 400 degrees F. Add iron-on designs to accessories, baby clothes, and other small items in only 60 seconds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Protect your EasyPress 2, as well as your general work surface, with this 3-Pack of PTFE Teflon Sheets for $7 Prime shipped. These non-stick sheets can also be used for baking, roasting, and more.

Cricut 6×7-inch EasyPress 2:

  • 6″ x 7″ (15 cm x 17.5 cm) size ideal for smaller projects like baby clothes, accessories, hats, and more
  • Professional iron-on results in 60 seconds or less
  • Advanced heat plate design with ceramic-coated surface
  • Precise temperature control up to 400 degrees F

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cricut

About the Author