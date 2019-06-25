Amazon offers the Cricut 6×7-inch EasyPress 2 for $95.71 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Also at Walmart via in-store pickup discount. It’s $99 at Michaels. Meanwhile, Jo-Ann sells it for $120. Amazon had been charging as much as $130 before this drop to the all-time low there. The EasyPress 2 has an adjustable temperature up to 400 degrees F. Add iron-on designs to accessories, baby clothes, and other small items in only 60 seconds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Protect your EasyPress 2, as well as your general work surface, with this 3-Pack of PTFE Teflon Sheets for $7 Prime shipped. These non-stick sheets can also be used for baking, roasting, and more.

Cricut 6×7-inch EasyPress 2:

6″ x 7″ (15 cm x 17.5 cm) size ideal for smaller projects like baby clothes, accessories, hats, and more

Professional iron-on results in 60 seconds or less

Advanced heat plate design with ceramic-coated surface

Precise temperature control up to 400 degrees F

